NPD officer involved in shooting while answering suicide call

NATCHEZ — Officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on their way to Natchez to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers were responding to a suicide call in the 800 block of MLK Street when the shooting occurred.

Daughtry said the officer was not injured. He declined to name the officer involved. Daughtry said the victim was taken to Merit Health Natchez. The condition of the victim is unknown at this writing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.