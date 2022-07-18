NPD officer involved in shooting while answering suicide call

Published 1:34 am Monday, July 18, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on their way to Natchez to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers were responding to a suicide call in the 800 block of MLK Street when the shooting occurred.

Daughtry said the officer was not injured. He declined to name the officer involved. Daughtry said the victim was taken to Merit Health Natchez. The condition of the victim is unknown at this writing.

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated as more information  becomes available.

 

More BREAKING NEWS

GALLERY: Fallen tree on MLK narrowly misses witness’s vehicle as they were driving

UPDATE: Woman’s death ruled a homicide after body found behind apartment building

UPDATE: Body of woman found behind apartment building identified

Police investigating death on St. Catherine Street

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    When allowed to do so, will you seek a prescription for medical marijuana?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections