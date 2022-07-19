Man arrested, accused of Monday morning arson that destroyed camper and severely damaged home

NATCHEZ — A man was arrested for arson after a camper was destroyed and a home was damaged Monday morning at 32 Maplewood Lane in Natchez.

Natchez Police reported in a press release that officers were called Monday at 8:50 a.m. to the address and discovered a white Cascade DXL Coachman camper trailer destroyed by fire, as well as severe fire damage to the residential structure.

Two individuals were reportedly asleep in the back bedroom of the house closest to the burning camper. Everyone got out safely, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry later added.

Matthew Blount, whom police said had been asked to leave the property earlier Monday morning, was identified as a suspect. Blount is currently being held on three counts of aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

His bond will be set at arraignment, police said.