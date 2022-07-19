Woman with a knife shot during interaction with Natchez police

NATCHEZ — Authorities are still investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Natchez.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers were responding to a suicide call in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street when the shooting occurred. He said a woman had a knife and at some point during her interaction with officers, she was shot.

Daughtry said no officers were injured and declined to name the officer involved.

The woman was taken to Merit Health Natchez. Her status is unknown at this time, though Daughtry said does not believe her injuries to be life-threatening.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office, MBI states.

The officer is placed on administrative leave with pay while it is being investigated which is “standard protocol,” Daughtry said.