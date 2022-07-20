Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 8-14:

None. (No court on Tuesday, July 12)

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 8-14:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 13:

Michael Antonio Andrews, 18, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $64.00.

Courtnee Anderson, Age N/A, charged with disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Michon Latrice Landry, 28, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with zero days suspended. Sixteen days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Samuel Terrell Powell, 31, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Dandre Ramone Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Sentenced to 30 days with 20 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Anne Harris, 40, charged with willful trespass. Case remanded to files.

Anne Campbell Harris, 40, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.

Craig Lanehart, 46, charged with two counts of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files on each count.

Craig Lanehart, 46, charged with willful trespass. Case remanded to files.

Craig Lanehart, 46, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Banned from Smoot’s & Associates Businesses. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaliyah Inez Albert, 21, charged with two counts of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files on each count.

Jaliyah Inez Albert, 21, charged with two counts of simple assault. Case remanded to files on each count.

Jaliyah Inez Albert, 21, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Jaliyah Inez Albert, 21, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Gariona Denise Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, July 12:

Anthony Carter, 56, charged with simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kendall Wayne Christmas, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse – felony abuse with or without injury amended to charge of simple assault domestic violence on each count. Sentenced to 180 days with 120 days suspended on each count. Fine set at $748.75 on each count.

Christopher Pearl Scott, 32, charted with credit cards; acquisition by theft/artifice; cards issued in another’s name. Failure to appear. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lee Raymond Clay Jr., 34, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ahmad Latrell Shannon, 22, charged with three counts of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jerry Wes’Lee Thomas, 26, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm reduced to misdemeanor possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm. Sentenced to 180 days with 175 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Anthony Thompson, 20, charged with three counts of aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Kelvin Thompson, 49, charged with vulnerable adult: unlawful for any person to abuse, neglect, or exploit any vulnerable adult. Case bound over to a grand jury.