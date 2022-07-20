Sept. 11, 1934 – July 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Eyvone Lewis, 87, of Natchez, who died Friday, July 15, 2022, in Natchez, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church with Rev. Roderick Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Old Mount Plain Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 3 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 12 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Eyvone Lewis was born Sept. 11, 1934, the daughter of Emily Nelson Smith and Putman Smith. She was a member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, A.D. Lewis, Sr.; two sons, Carl Lewis and A.D. Lewis, Jr.; four daughters, Greta Pugh, Irene Lewis, Ida and Gloria Lewis; five sisters and six brothers, granddaughter, Rodeisha Norris and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Lewis.

Eyvone leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Otis Lewis (Williestine), Thomas Charles Lewis (Arbodella), Stanley Lewis and Damon Lewis (Tracey); daughters, Clementine Lewis and Bobbie Norris; brothers, Rev. Sonny Smith, Solomon Smith, George Smith and Frederick Smith; sisters, Corine Smith, Corine DeVaul, Gloria Williams and Rosie Smith; son-in-law, Curry Pugh; grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com