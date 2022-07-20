Sept. 11, 1947 – July 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Georgiana Phipps Granger, 74, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, July 14, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Egypt Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Georgiana was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Kingston, the daughter of George Evans Phipps, Sr. and Katie Bell Williams Phipps. She was educated in the Natchez School System. Georgiana enjoyed shopping, decorating and watching basketball and game shows.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raiford Granger; sons, Catrick and Demetrius Phipps; sisters, Eloise Jones, Shirley Mayberry, Marilyn White, Brenda Jackson and Juanita Christmas; brothers, (her twin) George Evans Phipps, Jr., Herman Phipps, Clyde Phipps and Claiborne Fleming.

Georgiana leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Shuwanda Ford (Jerry); son, Johnny Phipps (Kana); grandchildren, Kimberly, Makeda, Quadoria, Carmell, Demetria, Jesrael, Catrick, Jr., Cartrius, Zachary, Jeremiah, Jamario and Zavier; great-grandchildren, Kiari, AJ, Maliyah and Amiyah; sisters, Rosetta Phipps and Loretta Brunson; brothers; Raydell Phipps, Larry Williams, Kenneth Phipps, Michael Phipps and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com