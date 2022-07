July 19, 1931- July 17, 2022

Memorial services for Marga Hoggatt, 90, of Natchez, MS, who died July 17, 2022, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Melrose Church of Christ with Minister Michael Haggatt, Sr., officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com