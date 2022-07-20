Dec. 4, 1940 – July 18, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Nellie Jean Loflin-Wactor, 81, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 18, 2022, in Natchez, MS, at Merit Health; will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Taylor’s Cemetery in Natchez, MS with Bro. Robert Warren officiating; Interment will follow immediately under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Jean was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Bassfield, MS to Toxie Bilbo Loflin and Margie Lee Gatlin Loflin.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents, Toxie and Margie Loflin; her husband, Julius Wactor; two sisters, Charlotte Roberts and Dorothy Royston; one brother, Jerry Loflin; one granddaughter, Casey Moore; one son-in-law, Allen Cox; two great-grandchildren, Jacelynn Cox and Mycah Cox.

Jean leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Kathy Cater, Debbie Moore and husband Tommy and Jeannie Cox; two sons, Tommy Wactor and wife Bridget and Elijah Moore; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Corley, Chad Wactor, Matthew David Cater, Megan Cater, Tricia Moore, Heather Cox, Courtney Cox and Chelsea Heidel; one sister, Sue McFarland and husband Wayne; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.