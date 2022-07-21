John D. King, Sr.

June 14, 1928 – July 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for John D. “J.D.” King, Sr., 94, of Vidalia who died Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Ferriday will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Richard Cullum officiation.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. King was born June 14, 1928, in Lawrence County, MS the son of John P. King and Sybel Davis King.

He retired from Johns Manville Corporation as a shift supervisor in 1990 after forty-two and a half years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and an avid hunter and fisherman.

Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pam Webb; brother Hilton King and sister, Aileen Alexander.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Reid King of Vidalia; son, Johnny King, Jr. of Vidalia; daughter, Nita Houghton of Vidalia; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Magee of Vidalia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Corey Houghton, Chad Houghton, John Duggin, Daniel Tillman, Zac King and Brayden Houghton.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.