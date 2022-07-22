Crime Reports: Friday, July 22, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Isaiah Demarius Smith, 24, 33 Wildlife Way, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. No bond set.

Douglas Eugene Barfield, 63, 100 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $97.00 on first count, $199.00 on second count, and $350.00 on third count.

Arrests — Monday

Matthew Raymond Blount, 21, 300 Holly Drive, Natchez, on charges of arson – dwelling and aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Bond set at $50,000 on arson charge and $100,000 on aggravated assault charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Hit and run on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Rankin Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Theft on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Gaile Avenue.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Identity theft on Birdwood Drive.

Illegal dumping on Linden Drive.

Disturbance on Auburn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Malicious mischief on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Reports — Monday

Fire on Maplewood Lane.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Lee Parker Road.

Gas drive-off on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Assisting motorist on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Joshua Canton Myers, 36, Sullivan Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Held on $739.75 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jason Boggs, 45, Silver Creek Road, Crosby, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Michael Allen Dejean, Bismark Road, Jayess, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Trespassing on Fredrick Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on State Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Disturbance on Reba Christian Road.

Suspicious activity on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at Bridge.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Redd Loop Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jyron Milligan, 19, 201 Doty Garden Circle, improper lane usage, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I drugs, illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor, possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Monica Milligan, 37, 201 Doty Garden Circle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule I drugs, illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor, obstruction of justice and bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $950.

Arrests — Tuesday

Curtis Cupstid, 51, 5050 Levens Addition, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts)

Dennis Roberts, 59, Louisiana 131 Apt. 17, bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II drugs.

Crystal Boyd, 45, 208 Ron Road, simple criminal damage to property, entry and remaining after forbidden.

Ashley Taylor Coco, 27, 8375 Louisiana 566, violation of court order. No bond set.

Michael Smith, 124 Earl Davis Road, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts).

Andrew Banker, 23, 1973 Louisiana 65, Clayton, probation and parole hold.

Calvin Atkinson, 47, 239 Lee St., Ridgecrest, obstruction of justice – evidence tampering, and possession of schedule II drugs.

Vernon White III, 36, 367 Levens Addition, possession of schedule II drugs.

Arrests — Monday

Tommy J. Kennon, 35, 246 Eagle Road, probation and parole violation.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Reports — Wednesday

Nuisance animals on Wildsville Road.

Domestic violence on US 84.

Fire on Louisiana 129.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Break in on Ron Road.

Theft on Robert Lewis Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Theft on Louisiana 900.

Disturbance on Louisiana 129.

Domestic violence on Levens Addition Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Leslie Smith, 45, 593 Smith Road, Jonesville, improper lighting, signal required, possession of schedule II with intent and bench warrant for failure to appear.