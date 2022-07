March 13, 2005 — July 12, 2022

Funeral services for Cameron Dewayne Smith will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Dr. Raymond Riley officiating. The visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church.