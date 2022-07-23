Crime Reports: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Welfare concern/check on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Orleans Street.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Hit and run on Millette Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Gas drive-off on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Trespassing on Elm Street.

Intelligence report on East Oak Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Intelligence report on South Pearl Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Lumber Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Suspicious activity on Park Place.

Malicious mischief on Oakwood Lane.

Robbery on North Rankin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Sixteen-year-old charged with receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Brandon Lashaun Butler, 22, 314 Arlington Avenue, Natchez, on charge of expired or no tag. Released on $253.75 bond.

Damarcus Earl Jackson, 23, 60 Sandpiper Road, Natchez, on charge of no insurance. Released on $350.00 bond.

J.C. Mitchell, 61, Clayton, La., on charge of no driver’s license. Held on $500.00 bond.

Charles Michael Nettles, 108 Inpala Drive, Vicksburg, on charges of simple domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. Held on $1,000 bond.

Jaylin J. Pendleton, 1829 California Street, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of speeding. Released on $500.00 bond.

Kevin Shelton, 21, 13 Iris Lane, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny: personal property of another. Held without bond.

Kamron Jerell Singleton, 18, 20 East Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny: personal property of another. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Natchez Trace Parkway.

Alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Southview Drive.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Cloverdale Drive.

Intelligence report on Brooklyn Drive.

Intelligence report on Old North Street.

Threats on Covington Road.

Petit larceny on Cloverdale Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Loose livestock on Starnes Drive.

Sam on Beau Pré Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Abandoned vehicle on Kingston Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on Upper Kingston Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Court on Lotus Drive.

Theft on Pheasant Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Violet Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

LJ Bingham, 46, 405 Seventh St., possession of schedule II drugs with intent, no driver’s license and no headlights. No bond set.

Carlos Hines, 50, 323 Iowa St., possession of schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Demarker Neal, 40, 387 Smart Lane, possession of schedule I drugs (marijuana) with intent, possession of schedule II and IV drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms while in possession of controlled substances and illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor. Bond set at $131,600.

Keon Leonard, 20, 713 Sixth St., bench warrant for failure to appear, resisting an officer (five counts), public intimidation (two counts), battery on a police officer (three counts) possession of schedule II drugs and monetary instrument abuse. Bond set at $39,800.

Arrests — Wednesday

Ariel Sherbia, 28, 300 Martin Luther King Blvd., speeding, reckless operation, child restraint violation (two counts), resisting (two counts) and driving under suspension. Bond set at $3,615.

Dustin Givens, 38, 4849 71st Ave., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $8,500.

James Griffin, 25, 3416 Louisiana 65, Clatyon, possession of stolen things, child restraint violation, bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana, no seat belt, simple criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $1,464.50

James Davon Reed, 43, 129 Miranda Drive, possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II drugs, resisting an officer, warrant for issuing worthless checks. Bond set at $13,100.

Dionntae Dishta, 22, 355 Green Acres, sentenced to pay $640.

Kayla M. Thornburg, 35, 50713 Church Lane, Waterproof, sentenced to two days in jail for disturbing the peace.

Ryan Tennessee, 20, 329 Doty Road, sentenced to one year of judicial probation and $500 fine with $260 court fees for illegal carrying of a weapon and simple assault.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Alarms on Turner Road.

Domestic violence on Louisiana 565.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive.

Domestic violence on Levens Addition Road.

Threats on Hammett Addition Circle.