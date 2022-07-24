Ferriday man accused of uploading files of children being sexually abused

Published 7:53 pm Sunday, July 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY, La. — A Ferriday, Louisiana, man has been arrested for allegedly uploading digital files that contained children being sexually abused.

Recardo Bates. (All persons presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Ferriday Police arrested 35-year-old Recardo Bates at his Ferriday residence on Friday.

A joint investigation of the CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit and the Louisiana Attorney Generals office began on July 12 of a subject uploading child sexual abuse material in Ferriday.

During the investigation, authorities identified Bates and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

He was taken into custody Friday without incident and charged by CPSO with 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

As a result of the investigation, a total of 35 files were recovered involving the sexual abuse of children, 24 of those having been uploaded in Concordia Parish.

Further charges are likely, pending notification of other jurisdictions.

