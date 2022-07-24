Ferriday man accused of uploading files of children being sexually abused

FERRIDAY, La. — A Ferriday, Louisiana, man has been arrested for allegedly uploading digital files that contained children being sexually abused.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Ferriday Police arrested 35-year-old Recardo Bates at his Ferriday residence on Friday.

A joint investigation of the CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit and the Louisiana Attorney Generals office began on July 12 of a subject uploading child sexual abuse material in Ferriday.

During the investigation, authorities identified Bates and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

He was taken into custody Friday without incident and charged by CPSO with 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

As a result of the investigation, a total of 35 files were recovered involving the sexual abuse of children, 24 of those having been uploaded in Concordia Parish.

Further charges are likely, pending notification of other jurisdictions.