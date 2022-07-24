GALLERY: Jordan Carriers Celebrating 30 years

A Natchez-based flatbed trucking operation opened for business in 1992. Thirty years and 700 18-wheelers later, the industry is still rolling. Jordan Carriers hosted its 30th-anniversary celebration with industry partners throughout the region on Saturday, July 16, at Stanton Hall.

This milestone comes just as the company prepares for yet another expansion. Jordan Carriers will next month break ground on a new 2,800 square-foot Natchez headquarters on U.S. 61 South, complete with a maintenance department for trucks and several amenities such as walking trails for drivers.

Adams County natives Doug and Charles Jordan, brothers, started the company here and have no desire to move it anywhere else, said Lyda Jordan, the wife of Doug.

The above gallery includes images from the company’s 3oth anniversary celebration.