Shop Along Downtown, Franklin Street 600 block

By Jennie Guido

We’re heading the other opposite side of Franklin Street’s 600 block this month in our “shop along” series. Being a busy section of the street, I found it easier to break into two so we can really focus on what’s happening in Downtown Natchez.

Thom Cat’s

617 Franklin Street

Now, this is a family section of the weekly paper, so I’ll keep this G Rated. Thom Cat’s is an adult store located on Franklin Street that has an interesting selection of items.

If you’re curious or intrigued, by all means, take some time to stop in for a gander. Of course, you can always visit its Facebook page to see what items are in store. It may be helpful!

C’est Jolie

619 Franklin Street

In my opinion, there can never be enough salons in a town. With Natchez being a wedding destination for many, Saturday’s are usually fully booked with stylists for bridal parties as are almost every historic home, bed & breakfast, or with wedding parties on site.

C’est Jolie is a one stop shop for bridal parties where they can get hair and make up done before the big day. However, for those of us not a part of a wedding party, it’s also a chic and comfortable place to get your hair colored, cut, and coiffed on a Thursday afternoon. As a matter of fact, my stylist (Wesley Anderson) fit me into her busy schedule this week for a trim and thin.

Be on the lookout for its move to Main Street’s 400 block in the coming months. It’s going to be a beautiful space in a newly restored location. I can’t wait to make an appointment at the Main Street location.

Moreton’s Flowerland

629 Franklin Street

This has always been a favorite of mine. Moreton’s Flowerland, owned and operated by the Zerby family, is home to every holiday you can imagine, home decor at its finest, and fresh flowers to send to a loved one or take home for yourself.

I always look forward to the summer sale when everything is priced to move in time for the influx of Christmas heading to the shop’s floor. I also know that when I need flowers sent, Moreton’s will always send the best of the best and bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Don’t forget the celebrity of Christmas in Natchez – the spinning Santa Claus. It wouldn’t be Christmas without seeing that smiling figurine in the store window every December.