David Allen Stephens

Dec. 10, 1935 – July 22, 2022

David Stephens, 86, of Vidalia, LA passed away on July 22, 2022 at Trinity Hospital in Ferriday, LA. He was born on December 10, 1935, in Hattiesburg, MS to Monroe T. Stephens and Jo Annie Sapp Stephens. David was retired from Winn-Dixie, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and former owner of 84 Quick Stop, Ferriday, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faye Stephens, his daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Willie Alford, Vidalia, LA; his daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Bruce Kelly, Ridgeland, MS.

His grandchildren, Tamara Kelly of Madison, MS, Tana Kelly Barlow (Dannie) of Madison, MS and Stephen Wells (Kendra) of Deville, LA. His great-grandchildren, Eason, Kylie and Jack Johnson, Stella and Knox Barlow, Ausbin and Elizabeth Wells, and Camp and Carolina Clark, his brother, Edwin Dale Stephens of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe T. Stephens and Jo Annie Sapp Stephens, brother, M. C. Stephens, sister, Onie Lea Smith and his daughter, Ramona Stephens Wells.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou, Ferriday, LA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m, and the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, with visitation one hour before the service at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow immediately after the service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, MS. All services will be under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

The services will be officiated by Rev. Gary Howington and Rev. Jeremy Howington.

Pallbearers will be Dannie Barlow, Raymond Gill, Eason Johnson, Jack Johnson, Don Kelly, Brian McJimsey, Jerry Myers and Mickey Warnock.

Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Alford, Bruce Kelly and Stephen Wells.

Honorary Junior pallbearers are Ausbin Wells and Knox Barlow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.