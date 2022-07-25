Mack–Patterson

Kedra and Lamonte Mack of Natchez, MS announce the engagement of their daughter, Lakea “KeeKee” Mack to Stephan Patterson, son of Cyllanna and Randy Patterson of Atlanta, GA.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Dacula High School in Dacula, GA and a graduate of Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, GA.

She is employed by Mack’s Mortgage Team in Gwinnett, GA.

Email newsletter signup

She is the granddaughter of Adrian and Julie Mack Jones of Irving, TX and Zenola and Willie Gray of Natchez, MS.

The groom is a graduate of Dacula High School in Dacula, GA.

He is the owner of J.B.S. Plugged-In Services in Atlanta, GA.

He is the grandson of Sandra Sams of Miami, FL.

The wedding will be on Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Tampa, FL. A reception will follow.

Family and friends are invited and formal invitations will be sent to out-of-town guests only.