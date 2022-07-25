Unidentified female body found in Black River

JONESVILLE, La. — Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for any information that could lead them to the identity of a female body found in Black River in Jonesville, Louisiana, South of the Black River bridge.

The unidentified woman was wearing a white tank top and blue boxer-type shorts. Other describers were not immediately available at the time of this report.

“We have received several leads regarding this body and hope to have more information to release to the public or an identification after initial autopsy later today,” Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 318-744-5411.