Concordia Parish receives $3.14M grant for broadband project

Published 8:52 am Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The pink dotted areas in the above map from connect.la.gov/gumbo-award-results shows areas that have been awarded broadband grants from the GUMBO grant program.

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish has been awarded $3,140,800 for broadband projects from the GUMBO grant program powered by the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity.

Former Secretary and Treasurer Sandi Burley announced the grant award to the Police Jury at their Monday meeting. Awarded projects across the state were announced Monday at connect.la.gov/gumbo-award-results.

The GUMBO grant program, which stands for “Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities,” aims to help applicants facilitate the deployment of broadband service to unserved areas of the state.

The parish submitted applications to two levels of grants for its proposed $7.28 million broadband project. The GUMBO award would cover 43% of the total project and provide broadband to 4,854 households, Burley said.

Those who cannot benefit from the GUMBO grant may benefit from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, or RDOF, which has more than $20 billion in Universal Service Fund dollars allocated by the federal government to support broadband construction efforts across the country.

Burley has been hired by the parish as a part-time project administrator for the parish after leaving her role as the jury secretary and treasurer for a new position at Syrah Resources.

Cathy Darden, a former Concordia Parish Police Juror who worked as police jury secretary and treasurer’s position in Tensas Parish, has been appointed interim secretary and treasurer for the Concordia Parish Police Jury until a new person is hired.

