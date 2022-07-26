Deserving of praise: New Natchez businesses

It takes a special person to invest in themselves and their families and open a small business. It takes tons of work, often after working a regular job.

Not everyone has that kind of entrepreneurial spirit, but it is just that spirit that is the backbone of our community.

Congratulations to Zadier Thomas, owner and founder of the Sugar and Spice Sparkle Bar on Wheels.

The mobile spa for little girls provides them with a place for manicures and pedicures with all the pampering their mothers receive when they go for a spa day. The young ladies are treated to waffle knit or silk robes, non-alcoholic bubbly juice served in champagne flutes, pedicures and foot soaks and mini-makeovers.

The venture has been four years in the planning and required quite the expense of designing and customizing a bus.

Like Thomas, Travis Isaac and his wife, Keviana, along with partner Chaston Smoot, have opened Natchez Pedal Cruzer, which is bicycle built for 14.

Thomas and Smoot, 2008 and 2009 Natchez High graduates think Natchez is the perfect place to offer group tours on their special bicycle. While the bicycle is powered mainly by the 10 positions for riders who will pedal the bike, it also has a battery-powered motor for the city’s steep hills.

“Natchez would be a great place for something new and innovative,” Thomas said.

A record number of small businesses have opened in the city in recent years. It’s that spirit that keeps Natchez moving forward and makes it a great place to live and explore opportunities.