22-year-old shot, killed at weekend mud riding event in Lorman

LORMAN — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man at a weekend mud ride event in Lorman.

Authorities say multiple arrests have been made after the shooting death of 22-year-old Robert Reynolds. Names of suspects involved in the shooting were not yet released at the time of this report.

Reynolds was reportedly shot in the stomach during an altercation at the July 23 mud ride on Patton Road in Lorman. Officials say an altercation began when three men tried to enter without paying. At some point, weapons were drawn, and Reynolds was shot in the stomach.

Email newsletter signup

Reynolds later died at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson.

Officials say individuals ranging in ages 15 to 21 years old were involved in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Sheriff James E. Bailey at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 786-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.