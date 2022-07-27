Coca-Cola United to close Natchez facility in 2024

NATCHEZ — Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. said Wednesday afternoon in a press release it would close its Natchez sales and distribution center in 2024.

Cassandra Mickens, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola Bottling United headquartered in Birmingham, said in the release the move is part of an ongoing effort to optimize operations. All 40 Natchez employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions at nearby facilities, according to the press release.

Coca-Cola United acquired Natchez Coca-Cola Bottling, located at 191 D’Evereux Drive, in 2015 as part of a multi-year series of acquisitions throughout the Southeast.

“Consolidating our Natchez operations into nearby facilities will help us achieve greater operational effectiveness,” said Rocky Weigand, Coca-Cola United Gulf States Division director. “Our customers will not be impacted by the closing of our Natchez facility, as our associates will continue to serve the community with the same high standards. For those who work remotely to serve our Natchez customers, the realignment will have little impact on their daily routines. Our commitment to our associates, the Natchez community and our customers here will not change.”

Coca-Cola United is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. The family who owns the company is in its fifth generation working in the business. The company has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi.