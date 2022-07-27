Crime Reports: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Frerico Davonte Smith, 29, 120 Lewis Drive, simple assault, domestic violence. No bond set.

Kelvin Johnson, 49, 732 Smith Lane, simple assault, domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Willie Ray Taylor, 58, 601 Old Washington Road, simple assault, domestic violence.

Arrests — Friday

Dewone Kentrell Ragland, 32, 2901 Itasca Drive, contempt of court by failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Loud noise on Morgan Avenue.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Walnut Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

911 hangup on Ram Circle.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on S. Canal Street.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Theft on D’evereux Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on D’evereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Buckner Avenue.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on State Street.

Alarm on South Commerce Street.

Unauthorized use on Westwood Road.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on D’evereux Drive.

Alarm on Main Street.

Dog problem on Wheeler Drive.

Juvenile problem on Itasca Drive.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Loitering on Pilgram Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Trespassing on Obrien Street.

Threats on D’evereux Drive.

Loitering on D’evereux Drive.

Traffic stops on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Fight on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Loitering on Main Street.

Disturbing the peace on Main Street.

Loud noise on Greenwood Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on N. Pearl Street.

Harassment on Covington Road.

Suspicious activity on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Suspicious activity on Hillside Drive.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on S. Canal Street.

Alarm on Old Pond Road.

Trespassing on D’evereux Drive.

Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise on Morgan Avenue.

Disturbance on D’evereux Drive.

Traffic stops on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Loud noise on Margaret Avenue.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise on Morgan Avenue.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Orleans Street.

Road hazard on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on North Union Street.

Missing person on D’evereux Drive.

Harassment on D’evereux Drive.

Dog problem on Eastwood Road.

Dog problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Live Oak Drive.

Accident on St Cahterine Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fight on Main Street.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stops on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on McNeely Road.

Trespassing on South Shields Lane.

Loud noise on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Loitering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Snake call on Beech Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Colton James Overby, 33, North Palestine Road, simple domestic violence. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Friday

Dewone Kentrell Ragland, 32, Itasca Drive, driving under the influence and window tint and seatbelt violations. Bond set at $1,500.

Arrests — Thursday

Javari Blanton, 16, Magnolia Avenue, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Bond set at $40,000.

Kevin Shelton, 21, Iris Lane, grand larceny (four counts) and conspiracy to commit a crime. Bond set at $50,000.

Kamron Jerell Singleton, 18, East Woodlawn Avenue, grand larceny (four counts) and conspiracy to commit a crime. Bond set at $50,000.

Reports — Monday

Prowler on Tupelo Drive.

Malicious mischief on Steamplant Road.

Reports — Sunday

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 South.

Loud noise on Green Acres Road.

Dog problem on Second Street.

Loose livestock on Pinemount Drive.

Disturbance on Wildlife Way.

Threats on North Palestine Road.

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’evereux Drive.

Threats on State Street.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Stolen vehicle on Proby Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Cemetery Road.

Harassment on Tuccio Lane.

Theft on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on King Circle.

Loose livestock on East Wilderness Road.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Loose livestock on Violet Lane.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Hibiscus Lane.

Dog problem on Westeria Lane.

Trespassing on Palestine Road.

Welfare check on U.S. 84.

Welfare check on Morgantown Road.

Hit and run on Mazique Lane.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Loud noise on Hensley Road.

Disturbance on Roosevelt Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Airport Road.

Reports — Friday

Dog problem on Second Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Accident on State Street.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Claiborne Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Wildlife Way.

Traffic stop on D’evereux Drive.

Theft on Redd Loop Road.

Loose livestock on Grove Acres Road.

Suspicious activity on Upper Kingston Road.

Accident on State Street.

Animal cruelty on East Wilderness Road.

Warrant on State Street.

Missing person on State Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Trespassing on Front Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Lake Montrose Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jacob Wagoner, 27, 58 Church Hill Road, speeding, reckless operation, open container, drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage. Bond set at $3,015.

Arrests — Sunday

Mary Sturdivant, 37, homeless, entry and remaining after forbidden. No bond set.

Christopher Stephens, 35, 111 Lynnwood Drive, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and legend drug without a prescription.

Arrests — Saturday

Tydarius Green, 22, 505 Fifth St., bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $950.

Landon Parker, 18, 4205 W. Chestnut St., Springfield, MO, aggravated battery on a pregnant dating partner, aggravated battery on a dating partner, child endangerment. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Ricardo Bates, 35, 412 7th St., pornography involving juveniles (24 counts). No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Harris Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Turner Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on US 425.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Kyle Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Drug violation on Louisiana 15.

Theft on US 425.

Theft on Loomis Lane.

Unwanted person on Doty Road.

Fire on Pear Street.

Alarms on Lincoln Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Willow Street.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Automobile burglary on Margaret Circle.

Criminal damage to property on First Street.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 906.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 129.

Unwanted person on Shady Acres Circle.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Lincoln Avenue.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on Maxwell Road.

Fire on Thomas Drive.

Warrant executed on 7th Street.

Hit and run on Carter Street.

Criminal damage to property on Margaret Circle.

Automobile theft on Margaret Circle.

Suspicious person on Ralphs Road.

Warrant on Crestview Drive.

Alarms on Olive Street.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 65.

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Kendrick Lyons, 23, 108 Dandridge, theft greater than $1,000 value and bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $5,250.

Carlos Hines, 50, 323 Iowa St., Ferriday, possession of schedule II drugs with intent, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

LJ Bingham, 46, 405 7th St., possession of schedule II with intent, no driver’s license and no headlights. No bond set.