Dunleith decks the halls for Christmas in Natchez fundraiser

BY MAIA BRONFMAN

NATCHEZ — A helicopter flight for two and a wagon filled with over $1,000 dollars of liquor, not to be used at the same time, can be won this Thursday night at the annual Christmas in Natchez Fundraiser at Dunleith Plantation.

The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and for an admission cost of $50, attendees can participate in a silent auction while consuming hors-d’oeuvres and cocktails. Amy Allen and a surprise guest will perform between auction and raffle announcements.

Email newsletter signup

Other auctioned items will be a downtown shopping spree and a downtown foodie and cocktail experience, both intended to bring in the Natchez vending community, said Jackie Robinson, a volunteer from the Natchez Community Alliance.

While it is July, outdoor Christmas decorations were prepared Wednesday at Dunleith ahead of the festivities.

“We’re not crazy,” Dunleith general manager John Holyoak said while reminding everyone at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Natchez meeting of the coming event.

Tim Fitzpatrick, who previously decorated Natchez for the Hallmark movie which was filmed downtown, has installed light displays around Dunleith for the event. Some will be visible from the road, starting tonight.

At Dunleith will also be a nursery-themed installation, which the Community Alliance hopes to purchase if the fundraiser is successful enough. The plan is to display the nursery scenes at Memorial Park during the holidays, Robinson said.

Robinson said she most looks forward to the tree lighting every year. This fundraiser is an essential step towards that and a way to visit with the community in the meantime.

Tickets can be purchased at christmasinnatchez.org or at the gate.