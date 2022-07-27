Memories of tragedy and tragedies of memory: A hidden memorial in an abandoned cemetery

By MAIA BRONFMAN

NATCHEZ — One memorial to the victims of the Rhythm Night Club fire sits on the bluff, an approach that only involves paved walkways from the city’s downtown.

Another memorial is at Watkins Street Cemetery, a near-abandoned and historically Black site.

The only approach is by car and through a gravel path pitched horizontally at 20 degrees. The foreseeable divots in the path can’t technically be called potholes but they still might bottom you out.

The path is narrow, too.

“One way in one way out,” said Monroe Sago, owner of the Rhythm Night Club Museum.

Eventually, there is a sign, blue letters on a white sign screwed into galvanized u-channel posts, which reads “1940 Rhythm Night Club Burial Site.”

It’s a sign for you to lock in your parking brake. It isn’t a sign that you’ve arrived at the oak tree where oral history says the unmarked grave is.

“That’s not the spot. It needs to be down further,” Betty Sago, Monroe’s wife and museum co-owner said about the sign’s location.

Or, she said, there could be two arrows on the sign: one to point toward the mass gravesite, and another to point in the direction of traffic.

Watkins’ cemetery is not city-owned, nor can it receive federal funds for maintenance because of long-established concerns over the separation of church and state, said Sarah Owen, an architectural historian at the Historic Natchez Foundation.

A law enacted in 2019, House Bill 1477, gave the city a broader authority to maintain the cemetery. The municipality has since undertaken the project of repair.

The city resolved in the spring to allocate $7,500, partly reappropriated funds from the Worthy Women of Watkins — a group that has traditionally overseen and cared for the cemetery — toward cemetery maintenance and commission Dave Jenkins for landscaping.

But spider webs span the branches of trees above burial plots, which dip low enough to wrestle with the tips of uncut grass. In and among the plots, most of the graves are sunken and their lettering has been weathered away.

The 10 founders of the Natchez Colored Cemetery Association incorporated Watkins in 1911. Since incorporation, some plots have been transferred to out-of-state residents as families moved. Other ownerships have been obscured as the incorporation became unwoven, and as people were buried without authorization, although it might not have been clear who the authority was or if there was an authority.