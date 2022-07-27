Willie Lee Martin

Sept. 14, 1941 – July 18, 2022

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Willie Lee Martins, 80, of Vidalia, LA, who passed away on July 18, 2022, in Gonzales, LA, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital; will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA with Dr. Raymond T. Riley Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at White Hall Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. We require masks and we practice social distancing; please be considerate of the family as we do our best to ensure the safety of the family during this unpredictable time. Visitation will also take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022; at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church from 10:00 A.M. until service time.

Email newsletter signup

Willie was born on September 14, 1941, in Waterproof, LA to Joseph Martin Sr. and Arato Daisy Martin.

Willie was baptized by Dr, Jerrod Bottley in Vidalia, LA on May 28, 2014, at Young Chapel Baptist Church and he later joined Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Christian Robertson.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents Arato & Joseph Martin, Sr.; three sons: Theodore Henry, Glenn Henry, & Gilbert Wexler; five brothers, Fernando Fred Williams, Joseph Martin, Jr., Lieutenant Martin, Dell Martin, and Earl Martin; three sisters: Elenora Martin Wiley, Exleana (Big X) Martin Humphrey, and Mary Lee Martin.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: His devoted & loving wife Dorothy Martin; Children: Brenda Larry (Natchez, MS), Guy (Lenora) Henry (Beauford, SC), Elicia (Christopher) Hale (Belleville, IL), Tasha Martin (Waterproof, LA), Nickie Martin (Dallas, TX), & Shaun Payne (Jackson, MS); Siblings: Hattie Martin Banks (Columbia, SC), Jessie Lee Martin and Nathaniel (Margie) Martin (Natchez, MS), Earl (Johnnie Mae) Thomas, Sr., (Waterloo, Iowa); and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.