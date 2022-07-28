Oct. 9, 1949 – July 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Albert Cain, Jr., of Brandon, MS, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, July 25, 2022, in Jackson, will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will follow on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Albert was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Natchez, the son of Albert Cain, Sr. and Lucille Cain. He was a 1967 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. Albert furthered his education by graduating from Natchez Junior College in 1969 and Alcorn State University in 1971. He was a retired teacher and girls basketball coach. Mr. Cain was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. In his leisure, he enjoyed basketball and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vergie Cain; brother, Luther Cain and sisters, Lillie Thompson and Ruth Clark.

Albert leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Monique Cain-Jones (Tavaris “TA”); grandson, Tai Jones; granddaughter, Lenzy Jones; brother, Robert Cain; sisters, Audrey Harris (Calvin) and Annie Cain and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends.

