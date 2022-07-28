Anonymous caller threatens to bomb Alcorn Natchez, other colleges

Published 11:41 am Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Alcorn School of Nursing in Natchez was one of many college campuses nationwide that received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:20 a.m. to the department’s landline, not 911.

“The caller stated they had a bomb in a backpack and were standing outside of the Alcorn School of Nursing building in Natchez,” Patten said.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Natchez Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded and gave the all-clear at Alcorn Natchez’s campus as well as the nearby Copiah Lincoln Community College and Natchez Early College campus just over an hour later. Day-to-day activities resumed as normal, he said

Patten said no suspect has been found and the agencies are working with the Department of Homeland Security to identify the caller.

The caller reportedly was using a “spoof number” which is a random phone number generated by an app to mask the original source of the call.

Patten said he later learned that colleges nationwide, including 6 campuses in Mississippi alone, received similar threats on Thursday morning.

“This matter is still under investigation. When we find this person, they will be arrested,” Patten said.

