New school year begins for Natchez Adams School District

NATCHEZ — Middle school students walked around bright orange safety fencing as they went from classroom to classroom on Thursday, the start of a new school year for Natchez Adams School District.

Day one’s lessons at the new Natchez Middle School began by showing students around and getting them accustomed to the new campus, housed at the former Natchez High School. This included showing students the new and renovated bathrooms and cafeteria as well as new classrooms. Some high schoolers also hopped on a bus from the Robert Lewis Magnet School to Fallen Career and Technology Center, which is adjacent to the middle school campus.

The setup is going to take some getting used to, Digital Media and Technology teacher Laveria Green noted as she spoke to students about her expectations for the upcoming school year.

This school year, her classes will be expanded to include ninth-graders.

“And I’m scared to death,” she said with a laugh.

Students showed interest in the classroom activities that will come.

Kailisa White, a junior, smiled as Green told the class they would have lessons in music production.

“She is a piano virtuoso,” Green said of White.

Her classmate Brandon Jackson’s face brightened as he gestured to an upright tablet screen attached to a stylus on his desk.

“Is this used for drawing?” he asked Green, which it was.

Jackson said drawing is his favorite activity. He mainly focuses on comic book characters. His favorite is Spider Man, he said.

While students are focused on getting ready for a new school year, area law enforcement are focused on keeping them safe.

Natchez Police Officers, School Resource Officers and Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolled the campuses.

They were there to greet students back to school with a smile and make sure everything goes smoothly, said Commander Justin Jones of Natchez Police Department, adding, “We’ll be at every school.”