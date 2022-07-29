Give me “Latest mentions of Natchez on Jeopardy” for $200 please

Published 4:32 pm Friday, July 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Answer: The latest Mississippi city to be featured on the game show Jeopardy! The Question: What is Natchez?

Local fans were pleasantly surprised when gameshow host Ken Jennings revealed the $200 clue for the category “The Southern US” in the First Round of Wednesday’s televised episode of Jeopardy!

The Answer: Natchez was an early capital of this state.

The Question: What is Mississippi?

Click here for a list of the questions and answers on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy!

The reigning champion, Ed Coulson, an economics and real estate professor from Dana Point, California, provided the correct question.

Unfortunately, Coulson would go on to lose his 2-day title to Brianne Barker, a biology professor from Madison, New Jersey.

According to a website that archives the show’s clues and questions, the word “Natchez” has been featured in at least 36 Jeopardy! clues or answers since 1984.

