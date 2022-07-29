Aug. 17, 1928 – July 20, 2022

Graveside services for Viva Gene Clark Tumminello, 93, of Ferriday, LA who died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Ferriday were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber and Father David O’Connor officiating.

Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Tumminello was born August 17, 1928, in Laurel, MS the daughter of John Clark and Zelma Cameron Clark.

She was the first woman deacon of the Ferriday First Presbyterian Church and Sunday School teacher for 35 years. She was a Pink Lady Volunteer at Jeff Davis Hospital for 20 years. She was a world traveler and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She attended Mississippi State University and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Tumminello; and her mother Zelma Clark.

Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Taylor and husband John M. Taylor of Ferriday, LA; son, Sam C. Tumminello, M.D. and wife Patricia L. Tumminello of Natchez, MS; granddaughter, Katherine Tumminello Mefferd, M.D. and husband Gerald Mefferd, M.D. of Dallas, TX; great-grandson, Christopher S. Mefferd of Dallas, TX; and grandson, Sam C. Tumminello, Jr. of Natchez, MS.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Janice Anderson for her devoted caregiving for almost six years.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Concordia Parish Library, Natchez Adams County Humane Society or Concordia PAWS.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.