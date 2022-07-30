FAYETTE – Services for Addie Herrington, 72, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home and on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 10 until 11a.m. at the church.