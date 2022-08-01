Feb. 28, 1951 – June 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – Karlyn Chaney Ritchie passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 71 from complications after heart surgery.

She was born in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 28, 1951. Karlyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ervin and Florence Chaney and her brother, Fred Chaney.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte A. Chaney and many cousins.

Karlyn lived most of her adult life in Natchez, MS where she loved immersing herself in 19th Century American history and photography.

A celebration of her life will be held on August 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. at New Covenant Presbyterian Church at 130 Homochitto St., Natchez, MS 39120.

Faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance of what we do not see. Hebrews 11:1

