Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! Your weather for Aug. 1, 2022

Published 1:00 am Monday, August 1, 2022

By Jan Griffey

When first you rise to August light
say ‘rabbit’ thrice, and enjoy a month of luck full bright.

NATCHEZ — The exact rules for the superstitious vary. Some say rabbit twice on the first day of each month. We say why take a chance? It’s no time to test fate. Just go with the flow and hope it’s a great month for us all.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Jackson forecast showers and thunderstorms likely today, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 10 mph.

