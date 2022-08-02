FERRIDAY, La. — Funeral services for Patricia “Patty” Gaye Cox Kassel, 79, of Sicily Island, LA, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 am at Young’s Funeral Home-Ferriday with Pastor Schulingkamp officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Patty was born on January 14, 1943, in Denver, CO and passed away at her home in Sicily Island, LA. Patty was a passionate gardener and loved flowers. She was an animal lover, especially her horses and dogs. She was very passionate about the Lord and served at First Lutheran Church in Natchez, MS for 58 years. Patty was full of life and loved everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta Kunze and Harley Cox.

Email newsletter signup

Patty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Willard Kassel of Sicily Island, LA; sisters-in-law, Cora Pennington of Vidalia, LA and Charlotte Rhodes (Melvin) of Jackson, MO; four nieces, Debbie Temple of Vidalia, Dawn Smith of Monroe, LA, Darla Johnston (Jackie) of Vidalia, LA and Christy Parrish of Jackson, MO; three nephews, Scott Rhodes (Christine) of Jackson, MO, Todd Rhodes (Sandy) of Oak Ridge, MO and Wade Rhodes (Kathy) of Jackson, MO; her current caregivers, for over 15 years, Angie Farmer and George Ann Farmer that are more like family and her previous caregivers, Jane Martin and Ruth Rush. Patty also leaves behind a host of great and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Pallbearers are Jordan Temple, Chris Temple, Jr., Trey Batey, Nathan Farmer, Tyler Ensminger, Nick Johnston and Wade Rhodes.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Hinton, Barry Jenkins, Chris Temple and Jackie Johnston.

The family will receive friends at the Young’s Funeral Home on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 am until the service time at 11.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.