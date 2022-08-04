Dec. 30, 1925 – July 30, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Carolyn Beatrice Furr, 96, who died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez were held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Burial followed at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Furr was born Dec. 30, 1925, the daughter of Marvin C. Ashcraft and Letus B. Whittington.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Furr and her daughter, Patricia Ann Stroud.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna Baker; two grandsons, Joshua Stroud and Matt Baker; one great-grandson, Ethan Stroud; nephew, Jeff Andrews; nieces, Jo Mclean, Tammy Furr Crotty, Sharon Purifoy, Barbara Dupree and Melody Covay.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com