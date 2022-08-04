Frederick David Taylor

Published 2:53 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Frederick Taylor

Nov. 18, 1964 – June 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Frederick David Taylor, 58, of Natchez, MS, who died July 23, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at New Hope The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy, officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

