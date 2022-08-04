UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail

Published 7:05 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Pictured from left, Thor N. Teal, Ryan McKinney and Carlos Ramos are wanted after escaping from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or 9-1-1. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.

FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF  I officials identifying missing inmates.”

The charge on Patrick V. Moreno, 21, came right after three pre-trial inmates escaped from the facility on Louisiana Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday the three inmates, Ryan McKinney, 31, from Springfield, Louisiana; Carlos Ramos, 25, from Winnfield, Louisiana; and Thor N. Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, still have not been located.

Email newsletter signup

All three are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders, according to a news release from CPSO.

McKinney is charged with theft; possession of schedule I and schedule II controlled substances; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing public passage; aggravated assault and aggravated flight from an officer. McKinney is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Ramos is charged with possession of synthetic cannabis. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

Teal is charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of stolen things and a warrant from another agency. He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or call 9-1-1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app, by clicking submit a tip.

More News

‘A VOICE FOR THE PEOPLE;’ Police Jury member Yearby remembered for being outspoken

School back in session, but where are all the students? NASD enrollment numbers down by 700

Saratoga Gaming hopes to close on Magnolia Bluffs Casino purchase in last quarter of this year, official tells Rotarians

Police Jury member Yearby, ‘A strong voice on the board,’ dies at 72

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think climate change is responsible for the extreme heat we are experiencing this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections