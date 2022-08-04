May 3, 1948 – July 31, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Willie Mae Dawson Jones, 74, of Natchez, who died Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Jackson, will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at noon at True Love Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Dunbar, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow on Monday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Willie Mae was born May 3, 1948, in Natchez, the daughter of Delarius Webb Dawson and Willie Dawson I. She was a 1967 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson and furthered her education at Natchez College (Associates Degree-1969) and Alcorn State University (Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters of Arts in Teaching. Willie Mae was a retired educator with Catahoula Parish and Natchez-Adams School Districts. Mrs. Jones was a member of True Love Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Intercessory Prayer Director and choir member. She also was a member of the Anointed Voices Mass Choir and a lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Willie Mae enjoyed shopping, watching television, reading and participating in sorority and church activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Freddie Dawson and son, Eddie Jones, Jr.

Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Eddie Jones; son, Adrian Jones; daughter, Antoinette Jones-Gamble; brothers, Arthur Dawson (Shirley) and Robert Dawson (Joyce); sister, Bernice Turner (Walter); God-son, Miles J. Smith of Chicago, IL; special friend, Connie Whitley; sisters-in-law, Lois Dawson, Emma Sylvester, Gloria Broadway and Ruthie Griffin; brothers-in-law, James Bass (Willie Mae) and Donald Ray Bass (Gwen); aunts, Pearlie Mealey and Nell Dawson; grandchildren, Kameran Proby, Kyla Proby, Adriyanna Davis, Derrin Gamble, Jr. and Adrian Jones, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sorors, co-workers and friends.

