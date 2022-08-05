Crime Reports: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Tymond Deontae Dison, 20, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Domestic disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Three accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Threats on Ram Circle.

Safety check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Choctaw Street.

Accident on North Rankin Street.

Loud noise/music on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Brightwood Avenue.

Prowler on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Judy Knapp, 36, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Cayne Davis, 18, Windy Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Servia Fortenberry, 52, 11th Street, McComb, on charge of embezzlement by officer/clerk/agent. Released on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Foster Mound Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Trespassing on South Sunflower Road.

Accident on Duck Pond Road.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Dog problem on Joe Frazier Drive.

Trespassing on River Terminal Road.

Theft on State Street.

Trespassing on Duck Pond road.

Juvenile problem on Canvas Back Court.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Springfield Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Simple assault on Cranfield Road.

Hit and run on Duncan Avenue.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Shelton Rice, 49, 1210 Plum St., possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Wendy Reece, 51, 5223 U.S. 84 West, possession of schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband and simple burglary. No bond set.

Jeremy Walsworth, 30, 25368 White Lake Ave., possession of schedule I drugs, schedule II drugs and probation violation. No bond set.

Jack William Davis, 39, 779 Louisiana Highway 3165, Jonesville, simple kidnapping, second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment. No bond set.

Heather Watson, 33, 25 S 224 U.S. 84, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Tommy Harbor, 38, 301 Tennessee Ave., contempt of court. No bond set.

Everett Heard, 19, 2291 Louisiana Highway 65, introduction of contraband and malfeasance in office. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Deja Henderson, 24, 141 Doyle Road, simple criminal damage to property, hit and run, criminal trespass, no insurance, careless operation, failure to report, possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Patrick V. Moreno, 21, 1809 North 5th St., malfeasance in office. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on Concordia Park Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Drug law violation on US 84.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Theft on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 565.

Theft on Carter Street.

Alarms on 8th Street.

Warrant on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Unwanted person on Bingham Street.

Introduction of contraband on Carter Street.

Attempted break in on Nelson Street.

Automobile theft on Crestview Drive.

Cruelty to a juvenile on Eagle Road.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Suspicious person on Ferriday Drive.