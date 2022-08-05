One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning.

Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.

He was being held at the facility for possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of stolen things and a warrant from another agency. Teal was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail on Thursday on additional warrants for simple escape and felony criminal damage to property.

He escaped the facility at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday with Ryan McKinney, 31, from Springfield, Louisiana, and Carlos Ramos, 25, from Winnfield, Louisiana.

McKinney is charged with theft; possession of schedule I and schedule II controlled substances; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing public passage; aggravated assault and aggravated flight from an officer. McKinney is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Ramos is charged with possession of synthetic cannabis. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds

A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility employee, Patrick V. Moreno, 21, was also arrested Monday on a malfeasance in office charge after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the other two inmates may contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or call 9-1-1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app, by clicking submit a tip.