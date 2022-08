Aug. 13, 1936 – Aug. 4, 2022

Graveside services for Sylvia Ann Gautreau, 85 of Jonesville, LA, who passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday, LA, will be held at Gautreau Family Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, with Bro. Matthew Murrel officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.