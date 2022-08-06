Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, 8 Tyler Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop at Bestway.

Traffic stop at Post Office.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Laurel Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Harassment on Inez Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Choctaw Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Hit and run on Creek Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Aldren Court.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Accident on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Florida Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Meaghen Jolene Manshcak, 37, Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charge of speeding. Released on $221.50 bond.

Kendrick Odell Shelvy, 45, Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI refusal, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into jail. Held on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Liberty Road.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Rand Road.

Fire on Steam Plant Road.

Forgery/embezzlement on Roth Hill Road.

Welfare concern/check on Eastmoor Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Unwanted subject on Dogwood Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Duck Pond Road.

False alarm on Melanie Road.

Theft on State Street.

Intelligence report on Cottage Home Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Brooklyn Drive.

Intelligence report on Airport Road.

Malicious mischief on Carmel Church Road.

False alarm on Otis Redding Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Canvas Back Court.

Hit and run on Cottage Drive.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jerri Wooten, 23, of 344 Brown Rd in Jonesville, probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Anthony Duane Mills, 23, of 341 Greenfield Rd in Natchez, sentenced 5 days for driving left of center and possession of a modified firearm.

Thor N. Teal, 22, of 33650 Mark Rd in Waller, simple escape (warrant) and felony criminal damage to property (warrant). No bond set

Kimberly R. Kitchen, 42, of 13416 Palomino Dr in Denham Springs, principal to simple escape. No bond set.

William M Ezell Jr, 46, of 600 Riverbend Dr in West Monroe, computer-aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Karvin K. Dotson, 39, of 612 5th St in Ferriday, simple battery. Sentenced to 6 months suspended with 18 months probation and a fine of $560.

Mau-Kayls Hawkins, 19, of 116 Lee Tyler Rd in Ferriday, driving without a license. Sentenced to a fine of $315.

Wilton McCain, 41, of 24938 Twin Oaks Rd, introduction of contraband. Bond is set at $7500.

Lance J. Wilson, 36, of 26356 Hwy 15 in Ferriday, introduction of contraband. Bond is set at $7500.

Gaston L Craig, 39, of 26356 Hwy 15 in Ferriday, introduction of contraband. Bond is set at $7500.

Kendrick D. Loveheart, 34, of 2241 Sycamore in Alexandria, introduction of contraband. Bond is set at $7500.

Devon R. Collins, 20, on 26356 Hwy 15 in Ferriday, introduction of contraband. Bond is set at $7500.

David E. Jordan, 50, of 3779 Hwy 129 in Monterey, domestic abuse battery. Bond is set at $5000.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on Airport Road.

Theft from automobile interior on Peach Street.

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive.

Nuisance animals on Belle Grove Circle.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Riverside Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Kiwta M. Frazier, 44, of 1010 Mathew Way in Houston, warrant of other agency. No bond set.