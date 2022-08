March 29, 1946 – Aug. 6, 2022

CROSBY – Carolyn Tyler Wesberry, 76, of Woodville, MS, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born March 29, 1946, to the late Fritz and Hazel Tyler.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Tyler-King Family Cemetery, 2495 Old Highway 61 in Crosby MS, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home with Rev. John Bryant officiating.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milton Wesberry, Jr. and one sister, Lucille Allen.

Survivors include her two daughters, Rena Barr (Jamie) of St. Francisville, LA and Stephanie Reed (Elwyn) of Woodville; one son, Jasin Wesberry (Juliet) of Natchez, MS; ten grandchildren, Lauren Sturgeon, Jarid Sturgeon, Blane Reed, Colby Reed, Dillon Reed, Alex Reed, Emie Reed, Maddie Reed, Jasin Wesberry, Jr. and Leia Wesberry; three great-grandchildren, Elora Reed, Levi Reed and Abel Reed; two sisters, Leona Friedman of Natchez, MS and Marie Smith of Kingston, MS and one brother, Bill Tyler of Vicksburg, MS.

Pallbearers will be Jasin Wesberry Jr, Jarid Sturgeon, Alex Reed, Blane Reed, Colby Reed, and Jimmie Brannon.