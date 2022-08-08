Lady Green Wave rolls past Lady Tigers at Cathedral Round Robin

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s varsity softball team was only able to get in one game last Saturday at the Cathedral Round Robin, but the Lady Green Wave did not disappoint the home fans as it defeated the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers 12-4 in a five-inning game.

Kinslee Young doubled in a run to start a five-run barrage in the bottom of the first inning for Cathedral. Centreville scored one run in the top of the second inning before the Lady Green Wave answered with three runs in the bottom of the second.

The Lady Tigers tried to get back in the game after plating two runs off starting pitcher Marlie Hargon in the top of the third inning to make it an 8-3 game, but the Lady Green responded with four runs of its own in the bottom of the third to take a commanding 12-3 lead.

Centreville scored its final run of the game in the top of the fourth. The Lady Tigers were led at the plate by Rylee Shell, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Lexlea Sterling went 1-for-2 with one run batted in and one run scored.

Cathedral finished with 13 base hits and had five multiple hitters. Young and KG Fisher each went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Fisher also had two stole bases. Hargon went 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI and allowed three runs, two of them earned, on four hits and three walks in three innings.

Lily Crum was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored while Madelyn Felder was 2-for-3 with one RBI, two runs scored, and one stolen base. EC Lewis was 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored.

Cathedral (3-0) travels to Clinton, La. to face Silliman Institute Monday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. The Lady Green Wave have another road game on Tuesday, this time against Wilkinson County Christian Academy just a few miles south of Woodville, with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

In another game at the Cathedral Round Robin, Centreville Academy finally earned its first win of the 2022 season as the Lady Tigers defeated the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles 13-1 in an early afternoon contest. No other information on that game was available.

Centreville (1-6) plays host to Oak Forest Academy on Monday with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers then hosts Franklin Academy on Tuesday with the JV game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.