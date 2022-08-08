Lushia Mae Evans

Published 2:05 pm Monday, August 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Feb. 26, 1943 – Aug. 7, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Mrs. Lushia Mae Evans, 79, of Ferriday, LA will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the Shady Acres Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Bro. Bobby Ratcliff will officiate.

Mrs. Evans, daughter of Burton and Beatrice Harvey Mott, was born in Zavalla, TX and died at her residence.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

