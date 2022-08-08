Aug. 28, 1938 – Aug. 1, 2022

NATCHEZ – Neta Faye Pennington Champlin, 83, born Aug. 28, 1938, of Natchez, MS passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Glen Burney Nursing Home.

Mrs. Pennington is preceded in death by her parents, James Martin Pennington and

Email newsletter signup

Wadie Lee Hemphill Pennington; husband, Clarence Champlin; former husband,

Eddie Cain, father of their children; brother, James Pennington; sister, Earlene Jackson; son, Robert Cain; daughter, Sheila Cain and great-granddaughter, Rachel Boyer.

Surviving relatives: sister, Eva Lois Young; brothers, Billy Pennington (Patricia) Kenneth Pennington (Debra); children, Donald Cain (Carol), Roger Cain (Rene’);

a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many other Nieces, Nephews, family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Pennington, Greg Young, Milton Young, Chris Young, Dusty Young and Mike Pennington with alternate pallbearers Chris Gibson and Tommy Polk

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Graveside services will be at Green Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Chris Young, officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com