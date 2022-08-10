Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office receives statewide Leaders in Law Enforcement award

LAFAYETTE, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was one of three Louisiana agencies awarded Tuesday at the statewide Community Foundation of Acadiana third annual Leaders in Law Enforcement Awards at City Club in River Ranch.

The other two honorees for 2022 are the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Caddo Parish and Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The intent of these awards is to bolster morale, increase respect for public service, acknowledge improvements in operations and encourage extraordinary performance among Louisiana’s sheriff’s departments, district attorney’s offices and Louisiana State Police.

These awards are designed to honor those departments making the most impact in their communities with the resources they have been allocated. Each department received a $35,000 award to be used at their discretion to improve operations and continue to encourage extraordinary performance and implement meaningful programs. This year’s awards were underwritten by the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation.

“Community Foundation of Acadiana is proud to illustrate its support of our law enforcement professionals. These professionals work hard every day to keep our communities safe. We are especially proud to host our Leaders in Law Enforcement event that recognizes agencies from throughout our state that are doing exceptional and creative things to enhance safety and enhance the quality of life in our communities.” said Raymond Hebert, Community Foundation of Acadiana.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was recognized for the implementation and effectiveness of its Cyber Crime Unit. This special unit was formed to address the rising number of child pornography and cyber enticement cases in the community. In August 2020, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office created the Cyber Crime Unit to enhance investigative response combatting predators using the internet and online communication to sexually exploit juveniles. A specially trained lead investigator and two support investigators were brought together to form the Cyber Crime Unit

The 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Caddo Parish was recognized for its Exit Strategy Program, a diversion program aimed at curtailing sex trafficking which resonates from the I-49 corridor. According to the FBI, most Caddo Parish sex trafficking arrests happen when victims are being transported to Dallas, Atlanta, and beyond. The Caddo Parish DA’s Office recognizes that sex trafficking is a threat to both children and adults in the community. Trafficking victims face a myriad of physical and mental health issues, homelessness, and criminal charges.

Louisiana State Police Troop D was recognized for continuing to meet adversity with resiliency and its willingness to go beyond the call of duty. The legacy of Troop D strives for 100% compliance because public trust is essential, not incidental to the functioning of the organization. Over the past few years, in addition to the pandemic, Troop D has been challenged with numerous extraordinary weather-related events, yet the troop has continued to remain steadfast.

Community Foundation of Acadiana is honored to present these law enforcement awards to such deserving programs. The 2023 application process will begin in January and run through March. All sheriff’s departments, district attorney’s offices, and Louisiana State Police troops/sections from around the state are invited and encouraged to apply. Applications can be found by visiting www.cfacadiana.org/leadersinlaw