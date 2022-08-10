NWS warns of Flash Flooding risk

ACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson has issued a warning about the risk of Flash Flooding in central and southwest Mississippi today. According to the NWS, there is a chance of 2-4 inches of rain falling in the span of three hours. This could lead to localized flash flooding especially in low laying and urban areas.

By Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. the risk should be gone. A reminder to drivers is to turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roadways.

To date, there has been 2.86 inches of rain this month which is above the monthly average of 1.08 for August.