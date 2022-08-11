June 1, 1944 – July 30, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lillie Mae Elery Davis, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Natchez, will be Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Lillie was born June 1, 1944, in Natchez, the daughter of Angeline Stanton and Walter Elery. She was a high school graduate and a retired nurse assistant. Ms. Davis was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church where she served with the Mother’s Board. Lillie enjoyed traveling, shopping, cooking and baking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Walter Elery, Willie Elery, Eddie Stanton and Offie Sewell; brothers, Ronnie and Robert James, Robert Stanton, Walter Elery, Jr.; her sisters, Dorothy Stanton, Arlene Leverett, aunt, Lillie Howard Cain and step-mother, Juanita Elery.

Lillie leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters: Cheryl Winding, Alicia Davis and Detrice Irby (Clarence); son, Darryl Bassett; brothers: Oless James, Donnie James, Michael James, Clifton Elery (Willie Mae); sisters: Minister Cynthia Osafo, Delores James, Marilyn Straughter (Ronnie), Janis Randall and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

